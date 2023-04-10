Person struck, killed by a car on I-80 in Davis
DAVIS – A person who was reportedly walking into Interstate 80 traffic in Davis over the weekend was struck and killed by a driver, authorities say.
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near the Pole Line Road overcrossing.
California Highway Patrol says the person was walking in the westbound lanes when the driver of a 2023 Polestar struck him
Officers say the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries. His name has not been released.
Investigators say they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the incident, but no further details have been released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.