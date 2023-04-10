Person struck, killed by a car on I-80 in Davis

DAVIS – A person who was reportedly walking into Interstate 80 traffic in Davis over the weekend was struck and killed by a driver, authorities say.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near the Pole Line Road overcrossing.

California Highway Patrol says the person was walking in the westbound lanes when the driver of a 2023 Polestar struck him

Officers say the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries. His name has not been released.

Investigators say they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the incident, but no further details have been released.