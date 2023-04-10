Watch CBS News
Local News

Person struck, killed by a car on I-80 in Davis

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

DAVIS – A person who was reportedly walking into Interstate 80 traffic in Davis over the weekend was struck and killed by a driver, authorities say.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near the Pole Line Road overcrossing.

California Highway Patrol says the person was walking in the westbound lanes when the driver of a 2023 Polestar struck him

Officers say the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries. His name has not been released.

Investigators say they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the incident, but no further details have been released.  

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 4:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.