Man killed in Sacramento area shooting

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Sacramento County Wednesday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the 5700 block of Hillsdale Boulevard in the Foothill Farms area where they said they found one person with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No information about a suspect or events leading up to the shooting has been released at this time.

Police are investigating the scene, which is in the parking lot of the Hillsdale Plaza Shopping Center.