Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in Sacramento area shooting

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Sacramento County Wednesday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. 

Deputies responded to the 5700 block of Hillsdale Boulevard in the Foothill Farms area where they said they found one person with a gunshot wound to the chest. 

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

No information about a suspect or events leading up to the shooting has been released at this time. 

Police are investigating the scene, which is in the parking lot of the Hillsdale Plaza Shopping Center.

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 7:23 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.