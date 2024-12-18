Woman riding mobility scooter in Modesto dies after hit by vehicle, police say

MODESTO – A woman riding a mobility scooter died after she was hit by a vehicle in Modesto Wednesday evening, police said.

The collision happened around 5 p.m. on E. Briggsmore Avenue, east of Coffee Road.

The Modesto Police Department said a person in a mobility scooter and a driver were heading west on E. Briggsmore Avenue when the collision happened.

The rider of the scooter died at the scene. She has not been identified.

Police said the driver, a man in his 60s, of a pickup truck remained at the scene and DUI or speed are not a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

The westbound lanes were closed as police investigated the collision.