Person rescues lost dog reportedly being followed by coyote in Auburn

AUBURN – A citizen in Auburn rescued a lost dog just in the nick of time.

Tuesday night, the Auburn Police Department says someone saw a small dog being followed by a coyote behind Placer High School.

The dog was scooped up by the citizen and taken to Auburn police.

It spent the night at the police department and, aside from looking a little scruffy and tired, appears to be in good health.

Police say they will be holding onto the dog until Wednesday morning. If the dog looks familiar, police are urging its owners to call the department's non-emergency line at (530) 823-4234.

If the dog's owners don't come forward by then, police say they will turn the animal over to the Placer County Animal Shelter.

Coyote attacks on dogs are relatively uncommon, but experts warn pets could become prey in certain circumstances.