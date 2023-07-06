Person punches out window of burning Sacramento home to try and rescue his dogs
SACRAMENTO – A dog was rescued in a house fire at a North Sacramento home early Thursday afternoon.
The scene was along the 700 block of Barros Drive.
Sacramento Fire crews responded to the home a little after noon and found flames coming from the back. No one was home except for two dogs, firefighters say.
One resident quickly arrived and punched out a window to try and get the dogs out.
Only one of the dogs was rescued and was given oxygen. The resident was hurt by the glass but didn't need to be taken to the hospital.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
