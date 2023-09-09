Person of interest wanted by Sacramento sheriff after person exposes themselves in Citrus Heights

Suspect wanted for multiple incidents of exposing himself in front of Citrus Heights homes

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest that they report could be linked to multiple incidents of suspicious and lewd behavior.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they are looking for a man caught on doorbell security video in the area of Old Auburn Road. They are aware of multiple incidents that involved a man exposing himself and acting suspiciously in Citrus Heights -- some of those incidents were caught on camera.

SCSO confirmed there have been similar reports in other areas of the county.

A doorbell video of the person of interest was released by SCSO, and CBS13 spoke to the homeowners who say the person spent upwards of an hour on their driveway, allegedly, performing a sexual act on himself. Then, the homeowner said, he attempted to make contact with anyone inside the home four times.

"If something makes you feel creepy, then you should share that, and maybe it's nothing, but if it's something it can be dealt with," said the homeowner, who did not want to be identified by name, concerned for their family's safety.

They said the person of interest attempted to get the family to open their door, as caught on doorbell video, and at one point shows a driver's license to the camera. It's not clear if the license belongs to the person. But in Ring video, the person's right arm is covered with a blanket.

Another neighbor, a short walk from the home where this happened, told CBS13 she was concerned the person could be aggressive and put out a note to neighbors in Citrus Heights to be aware.

The Citrus Heights Police Department told CBS13 they have not seen the footage of the person of interest allegedly exposing himself, at this time. They also told CBS13 they had not made contact with the homeowner who shared Ring video with SCSO.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated, but, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they are aware of multiple incidents.