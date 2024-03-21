Person of interest in Central California kidnapping case arrested in Elk Grove

Arrest made in Elk Grove in Central California kidnapping case

Arrest made in Elk Grove in Central California kidnapping case

Arrest made in Elk Grove in Central California kidnapping case

ELK GROVE – A person of interest in a kidnapping case out of Madera has been arrested in Elk Grove, police announced Wednesday.

City of Madera police were looking for Otis McKinzy, a parolee and registered sex offender.

The full details about the alleged kidnapping have not been released, but Madera police did say on Wednesday that the victim was safe and being reunited with family.

McKinzy, 54, was named as a person of interest by police in the case. He was last seen in the Modesto area as of Wednesday – with police warning he should be considered dangerous.

Wednesday night, Madera police announced that McKinzy was arrested in Elk Grove.

Police noted that they would release more information about the case on Thursday.