Person of interest identified in shooting death of Corey Shearer

RANCHO CORDOVA - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the person of interest in the shooting death of a man at a Rancho Cordova house party over the summer.

On Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office held a press conference announcing the description of a person of interest in the shooting death of 20-year-old Corey Shearer of Ione. A witness says that, shortly after the shooting, a man was described as fleeing the party. The person of interest is described as a Black male, approximately 17-20 years old, 5'10"-6'1" tall, and weighing between 130-150 pounds. Witnesses say he was dressed all in black and was wearing a black face mask.

Back on August 5 around 11:21 p.m., police received word of a shooting at a home in the 5000 block of Ramsgate Way. The caller said her boyfriend, later identified as Shearer, had been shot and was lying on the ground.

The home where Corey Shearer was believed to have been shot. CBS Sacramento

Police arrived at the scene and found Shearer, who had at least one gunshot wound. They say they administered life-saving measures to Shearer, who was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead.

Corey Shearer Handout

Homicide detectives took over the investigation, and, along with CSI investigators, spoke to witnesses and gathered evidence.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

(916) 874-5115. Cash rewards are also available through Crime Stoppers, which can be reached at (916) 443-4357.