Search on for person of interest in several fires in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO - Officials are looking for a person of interest in several arson fires late Friday night and early Saturday morning in the Sacramento area.

Sacramento Metro Fire Department said crews found the fires near the Little Ceasers on Stockton Boulevard, south of Florin Road. They also found a fire near Orange Avenue, within a homeless encampment, and another on the 6600 block of Florin Road.

Fire investigators and deputies responded to the area and were able to identify a person of interest for the fires.

Sac Metro Fire

Officials released a photo of the person of interest but his name is unknown.