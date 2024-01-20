Watch CBS News
Person killed in fiery crash in West Sacramento

By Brandon Downs

WEST SACRAMENTO - A person died and one other was injured in a fiery crash in West Sacramento around midnight Saturday.

Police said they responded to Southport Parkway and Silverwood Road after receiving information about an overturned vehicle and a fire.

Two people were found at the scene, including one person who died at the scene. The other person was taken to the hospital and their latest condition is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation and was turned over to the West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit.

The identification of the person who died has not been released.

