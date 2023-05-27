Person killed by Union Pacific train along Roseville Road in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — One person is dead after being hit by a train along Roseville Road in Sacramento, officials said Saturday.

According to Union Pacific, the collision happened at around noon near the Marconi Avenue area of Roseville Road, and it was not at a railroad crossing.

The person who was hit was declared dead at the scene by personnel from the Sacramento Fire and Police departments. This person has not yet been identified.

No one on the train crew was injured.

At this time, officials are investigating why the person was on the tracks and what caused them to be hit.