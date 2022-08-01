Watch CBS News
Person killed, 2 others hurt in early morning North Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO -- One person has died and two more were critically injured after an overnight crash in Sacramento.

Sacramento Fire responded to a solo motor vehicle accident at Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.

Officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene, while the other two were transported to the hospital.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. 

August 1, 2022

