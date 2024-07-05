Person in wheelchair struck, killed by big rig on Arden Arcade street

ARDEN ARCADE – A woman has died after she was struck by a big rig along a busy North Sacramento area street on Friday.

The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and the Alta Arden Expressway.

Exactly what led up to the collision is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that a big rig struck a person who was in a wheelchair.

Officers also confirmed that the pedestrian, only identified as a woman at this point in the investigation, died from her injuries.

Officers remained at the scene through the morning to investigate.