Person in stolen forklift leads Sacramento officers on chase

SACRAMENTO – A person driving a stolen forklift led officers on a chase in Sacramento early Monday morning.

Sacramento police said officers initially spotted the suspect driving down Fair Oaks Boulevard and tried to pull the forklift over. The driver wouldn't yield, though, sparking a chase.

The forklift eventually drove onto a bike trail. He then got stuck after crashing into a fence near Glenn Hill Park.

Officers soon arrested the driver, 47-year-old Sacramento resident Wayne Mathern, on the bike trail near the Howe river access point.

Mathern is now facing charges of evading, resisting arrest, and vandalism. 

