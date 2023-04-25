Person in critical condition after being shot during violent home invasion in Modesto

MODESTO — One person was in critical condition after being shot during a home invasion in Modesto, authorities said Monday night.

At least one suspect was armed with what's believed to be an AR15. The scene was at Vito and Leo Avenues in a neighborhood just off Highway 99.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said this armed invasion happened just before 6:30 p.m. Investigators said three suspects entered the home looking for the family who lives there and opened fire.

One person who lives here was shot at least one time. That victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Another person in the home suffered minor injuries but was not shot.

There were also two young girls and an elderly woman who were in the home at the time of the home invasion. None of them were injured.

Police Scanner: "There's going to be three suspects, all wearing ski masks. There was one on foot in an alleyway behind the residence. One is armed with an AR15."

The sheriff's office said even though those three armed suspects remain at large, they don't believe the public is in danger and called this a targeted attack.

Investigators with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit were expected tobe on the scene late into the night.