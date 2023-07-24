Watch CBS News
Local News

Person in critical condition after being pullled from river in Rancho Cordova

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Victim hospitalized in critical condition after American River water rescue
Victim hospitalized in critical condition after American River water rescue 00:27

RANCHO CORDOVA — A person was hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled from the American River in Rancho Cordova on Sunday.

Sacramento Metro Fire said boat crews and park rangers located the victim in the water during the afternoon hours and were able to transport the individual to an ambulance on short.

The victim was reportedly not wearing a life jacket while in the water.

No other injuries were reported.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 5:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.