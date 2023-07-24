Person in critical condition after being pullled from river in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA — A person was hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled from the American River in Rancho Cordova on Sunday.
Sacramento Metro Fire said boat crews and park rangers located the victim in the water during the afternoon hours and were able to transport the individual to an ambulance on short.
The victim was reportedly not wearing a life jacket while in the water.
No other injuries were reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.