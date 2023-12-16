Watch CBS News
Person hospitalized after found shot inside vehicle in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE - A person was rushed to the hospital after they were found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in Elk Grove Saturday night, police said.

At about 10 p.m., the Elk Grove Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a person was found in a vehicle at an AM/PM on Sheldon and E. Stockton suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The incident is under investigation. No information about a suspect was available. 

First published on December 16, 2023 / 10:10 PM PST

