Person hospitalized after found shot inside vehicle in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE - A person was rushed to the hospital after they were found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in Elk Grove Saturday night, police said.

At about 10 p.m., the Elk Grove Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a person was found in a vehicle at an AM/PM on Sheldon and E. Stockton suffering from gunshot wounds.

The incident is under investigation. No information about a suspect was available.