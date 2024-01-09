Person hospitalized after early morning Turlock house fire

TURLOCK – One person had to be taken to the hospital after an early morning house fire in Turlock on Tuesday.

The City of Turlock Fire Department said crews responded to the scene along Ivory Lane just before 12:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage of a home.

Scene of the fire. City of Turlock Fire Department

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control within a half hour.

A total of five people were displaced in the fire, including the person who had to be transported to the hospital. The condition of that person was not stated.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.