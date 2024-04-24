Watch CBS News
Person hospitalized after Carmichael house fire

By Cecilio Padilla

CARMICHAEL – One person has been taken to the hospital after a fire at a home in Sacramento County Wednesday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento says crews responded to the home along the 6300 block of Rampart Drive in Carmichael just after 7:30 a.m.

No further details about the injured person, including where they were found and the extent of their injuries, have been released. That person has been taken to the hospital, Metro Fire says.

Exactly what started the fire is unknown at this point. 

First published on April 24, 2024 / 8:02 AM PDT

