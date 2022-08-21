Person found with gunshot wound near Tower Cafe
SACRAMENTO — Police responded Saturday night to the area of 15th Street and Broadway near Tower Cafe regarding a person who had been shot.
Just before 11 p.m., officers located the person with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the pelvic area.
However, the individual provided conflicting statements as to where the shooting occurred and what happened, according to police who said no crime scene was located.
Additional information was unavailable.
