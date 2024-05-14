Watch CBS News
Person found dead in Lodi parking lot as deputies investigate reports of shooting

LODI – Deputies investigating a report of gunshots in Lodi found a man fatally wounded late Monday night, authorities say.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers got a report of gunshots along the 6000 block of E. Pine Street just after 10 p.m.

First responders to that scene soon found a person dead in a parking lot.

sph-lodi-shooting-20240514-115101.jpg
Scene where the person was found dead.  CBS13

No other details about the person have been released by the sheriff's office.

Detectives are now investigating. 

First published on May 14, 2024 / 6:30 AM PDT

