Person found dead in Lodi parking lot as deputies investigate reports of shooting

LODI – Deputies investigating a report of gunshots in Lodi found a man fatally wounded late Monday night, authorities say.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers got a report of gunshots along the 6000 block of E. Pine Street just after 10 p.m.

First responders to that scene soon found a person dead in a parking lot.

Scene where the person was found dead. CBS13

No other details about the person have been released by the sheriff's office.

Detectives are now investigating.