Person facing DUI charge after deadly crash near Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY — One person was arrested on suspicion of a DUI after another person was killed in a crash near Grass Valley on Monday, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol Grass Valley division said it happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the area of State Route 174 and Brunswick Drive.

At least two vehicles were involved in the collision. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation. It is unclear if anyone else was hurt.

No further details were released.