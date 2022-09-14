Person extricated from under bus after accident in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A person had to be pulled from under a Sacramento RT bus after an accident in North Highlands early Wednesday morning.

The scene was along Orange Grove Avenue, just west of Watt Avenue.

1 victim has been extricated from under the bus, and transported by ambulance. CHP will handle the investigation. pic.twitter.com/BSa5t90dZA — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 14, 2022

Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but Metro Fire of Sacramento crews ended up having to extricate a pedestrian from under the bus.

That person was then taken to the hospital by ambulance; no information about their condition was given.