Person extricated from under bus after accident in North Highlands

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A person had to be pulled from under a Sacramento RT bus after an accident in North Highlands early Wednesday morning.

The scene was along Orange Grove Avenue, just west of Watt Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but Metro Fire of Sacramento crews ended up having to extricate a pedestrian from under the bus.

That person was then taken to the hospital by ambulance; no information about their condition was given. 

First published on September 14, 2022 / 6:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

