Person, dog, found dead after house fire in Amador County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

VOLCANO — A person and a dog were found dead in the rubble after an overnight house fire in Amador County.

The Amador Fire Protection District said crews responded to the fire at around 2 a.m. Sunday along Gold Creek Trail in the Volcano community.

Officials said the roof of the building collapsed and was completely engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

The person's body and dog were located during the mop-up process. There's no word on the victim's identity.

An investigation is underway into what caused the fire.

First published on March 5, 2023 / 7:11 PM

