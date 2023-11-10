Person dies after being struck by 2 vehicles on I-80 in Davis

DAVIS – A person apparently trying to cross Interstate 80 in Davis was struck and killed by two vehicles late Thursday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 6 p.m., they got reports about a crash on westbound I-80 west of Mace Boulevard. Officers got to the scene and found two vehicles had struck a person.

Investigators believe the person was trying to cross the freeway when they were struck by the first car.

The impact sent the person into the far left lane – where the person was hit again by a second car, CHP says.

Authorities have not released the name of the person, who suffered fatal injuries in the incident.

Both of the drivers were not under the influence at the time of the crash, officers say.