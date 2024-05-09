Person dead in North Highlands house fire, crews say

NORTH HIGHLANDS – Firefighters say a person was found dead inside a North Highlands home during a fire Thursday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Grouse Court just before 8 a.m.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Crews also got reports that someone was still inside.

Crews with hoselines made their way inside and found the missing person. That person was soon pronounced dead, Metro Fire says.

No working smoke alarms were found inside the home, officials say.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.