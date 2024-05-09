Watch CBS News
Local News

Person dead in North Highlands house fire, crews say

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

NORTH HIGHLANDS – Firefighters say a person was found dead inside a North Highlands home during a fire Thursday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Grouse Court just before 8 a.m.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Crews also got reports that someone was still inside.

Crews with hoselines made their way inside and found the missing person. That person was soon pronounced dead, Metro Fire says. 

No working smoke alarms were found inside the home, officials say.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento-area native.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 9:19 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.