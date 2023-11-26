Watch CBS News
Person armed with sword causes Sacramento business to evacuate

By Brandon Downs

SACRAMENTO - A business was evacuated when a person was swinging a sword in Sacramento Sunday afternoon, police said. 

At about 3 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 2300 block of Florin Road after learning a person was armed with a sword and was swinging it. 

A nearby business was evacuated and officers set up a perimeter. They said they began communicating with the suspect, but the person refused to put the sword down. 

The crisis negotiations team took over the communication and was able to take the suspect into custody. 

No roads were closed during the incident. 

