59-acre Peoria Fire nearly fully contained in Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY -- The Peoria Fire, a grass fire in Yuba County, is nearly fully contained as of Sunday afternoon.

The fire is located west of Smartsville at Highway 20 near Peoria Road. So far, it has burned approximately 59 acres of oak woodland and threatened two structures, Cal Fire said. Containment midday Sunday was at 97%.

#PeoriaFire Update: Vegetation Fire, Yuba County,

Peoria Rd x Hillcrest Rd, 5 miles northwest of Smartsville, Ca State DPA, SRA, Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit

• 59 acres oak woodland, 97% contained

• Resources completing mop-up operations pic.twitter.com/fSsvvnLPV5 — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 25, 2023

Cal Fire said crews were continuing mop-up efforts Sunday.

An evacuation warning that was issued has been lifted, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department says. Residents returning to the area are urged to be cautious of emergency personnel who still may be in the area.

