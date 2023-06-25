Watch CBS News
Local News

59-acre Peoria Fire nearly fully contained in Yuba County

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS News

Spread of Peoria Fire in Yuba County stopped by firefighters
Spread of Peoria Fire in Yuba County stopped by firefighters 00:12

YUBA COUNTY -- The Peoria Fire, a grass fire in Yuba County, is nearly fully contained as of Sunday afternoon.

The fire is located west of Smartsville at Highway 20 near Peoria Road. So far, it has burned approximately 59 acres of oak woodland and threatened two structures, Cal Fire said. Containment midday Sunday was at 97%.

Cal Fire said crews were continuing mop-up efforts Sunday.

An evacuation warning that was issued has been lifted, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department says. Residents returning to the area are urged to be cautious of emergency personnel who still may be in the area.

Yuba County is included in the Yuba City metropolitan statistical area and the Sacramento–Roseville combined statistical area.  

First published on June 23, 2023 / 12:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.