People inside a house fire in Wilton managed to escape with no injuries

WILTON -- A house in Wilton caught fire on early Friday morning just before 3 a.m., according to Cosumnes Fire.

The house was located on Walmort Road and multiple crews from Wilton Fire District, Cosumnes Fire, and Sac Metro Fire headed out to the scene to battle the fire. Upon arrival, they found heavy fire that had extended throughout the attic.

There were people inside at the time but they were able to make it out safely with no injuries.

Robert Kasparian, Battalion Chief, said, "The smoke detectors didn't go off. There was no smoke in the house yet so luckily they were able to be awakened by the sounds of the crackling of the fire as well as the windows breaking. It gave them plenty of time to get out with no incident."

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.