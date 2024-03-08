Read the Pentagon UFO report newly released by the Department of Defense

Pentagon reports more than 270 UFO sightings More than 270 UFO sightings reported over 8 months, Pentagon says 04:46

The Pentagon released a report Friday outlining the U.S. government's historical record of UAP, or unidentified anomalous phenomena, the formal name for objects that had previously been known as UFOs. The 63-page unredacted report is the first of an expected two volumes by the Department of Defense's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office that examine and analyze information gathered by the U.S. government about UAP sightings.

The report states that the office found no evidence that any government investigation, academic research or official review panel has confirmed that any UAP sighting "represented extraterrestrial technology."

"All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification," the report said.

The report also addresses claims that government and private companies are "reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology" and hiding it, noting that there is "no empirical evidence for claims" and that "claims involving specific people, known locations technological tests, and documents allegedly involved in or related to the reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial technology, are inaccurate."

Read the full report below.