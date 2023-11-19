Watch CBS News
Pedestrians hit by vehicles in Stockton and Modesto die

By Brandon Downs

MODESTO - An investigation in Stockton and another in Modesto are underway after pedestrians were hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night.

A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Modesto around 7:30 p.m. The collision happened in the 3300 block of McHenry Avenue.

The Modesto Police Department said a woman driving a Ford Fiesta was traveling south on McHenry Avenue when she collided with the man just north of Woodrow. 

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. They said she did not show signs of impairment from drugs or alcohol. 

In Stockton, a 60-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a vehicle. The collision happened at El Dorado Street and Vine Street. 

Police said the driver cooperated with the investigation. 

