Pedestrian struck, killed on south Sacramento street

SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a pickup truck in south Sacramento on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened a little before 7 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 43rd Avenue.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene and found a pedestrian hurt. That person has since died from their injuries.

Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard remains blocked between 43th and 44th avenues as officers investigate the scene.