Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian struck, killed on south Sacramento street

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian struck, killed on south Sacramento street
Pedestrian struck, killed on south Sacramento street 01:09

SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a pickup truck in south Sacramento on Tuesday morning. 

The incident happened a little before 7 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 43rd Avenue. 

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene and found a pedestrian hurt. That person has since died from their injuries. 

Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. 

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard remains blocked between 43th and 44th avenues as officers investigate the scene. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 8:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.