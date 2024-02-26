Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck, killed by San Joaquin County deputy near Stockton

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A sheriff's deputy struck and killed a person who was on Highway 88 near Stockton late Sunday night, the department says.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was heading eastbound on SR-88 when they ran into the person in the #1 lane near the Taco Bell at Piccoli Road. The deputy immediately called for help, jumped out and started trying to save the person's life.

Medics later pronounced the person dead, the sheriff's office says.

The sheriff's office noted that the deputy was on patrol at the time of the incident, but not on a call. 

Highway 88 was closed for a time due to the incident investigation. However, early Monday morning, someone drove through the barricade. That person has since been identified and arrested by California Highway Patrol.

The sheriff's office, CHP, and district attorney's office will all be investigating the original incident.  

Authorities have not yet released the name of the person who died. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 11:23 AM PST

