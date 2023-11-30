Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Fairfield is in critical condition
FAIRFIELD - A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle in Fairfield Thursday afternoon, police said.
The collision happened at about 3:07 p.m. near Business Center Drive at Green Valley Road.
Westbound Business Center Drive, west of Green Valley Road, was closed for several hours as officers investigated the collision, police said.
No other information was available as the collision remains under investigation.
Fairfield is about 43 miles west of Sacramento.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.