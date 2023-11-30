Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Fairfield is in critical condition

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

FAIRFIELD - A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle in Fairfield Thursday afternoon, police said. 

The collision happened at about 3:07 p.m. near Business Center Drive at Green Valley Road. 

Westbound Business Center Drive, west of Green Valley Road, was closed for several hours as officers investigated the collision, police said. 

No other information was available as the collision remains under investigation. 

Fairfield is about 43 miles west of Sacramento.

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on November 30, 2023 / 7:04 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.