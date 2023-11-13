Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian struck by vehicle along East Bidwell Street in Folsom

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

FOLSOM — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Folsom on Monday night.

It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. at East Bidwell Street and Oak Avenue Parkway.

The Folsom Police Department said the pedestrian was hospitalized, though, their condition is not yet known.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. A DUI is not suspected, police said.

Northbound East Bidwell Street was expected to be closed late into the night.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 10:40 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.