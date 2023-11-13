Pedestrian struck by vehicle along East Bidwell Street in Folsom

FOLSOM — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Folsom on Monday night.

It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. at East Bidwell Street and Oak Avenue Parkway.

The Folsom Police Department said the pedestrian was hospitalized, though, their condition is not yet known.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. A DUI is not suspected, police said.

Northbound East Bidwell Street was expected to be closed late into the night.