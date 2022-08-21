Watch CBS News
Pedestrian receives major injuries after being hit on Garden Highway

By Jennifer Bonnett, Madisen Keavy

SACRAMENTO — An adult female pedestrian was taken to the hospital with major injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Sacramento Saturday night.

Officers responded to the area of Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. Friday, where they found the woman laying in the roadway, according to Sacramento Police.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Based on the severity of her injuries, police detectives responded to take over the investigation.

The woman was not identified.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 8:39 AM

