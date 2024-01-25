Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that happened in the North Highlands area Thursday night.
The California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident, said it happened at around 9:30 p.m. at Walerga Road and Elkhorn Boulevard.
A witness described the suspect vehicle as a dark grey 4-door sedan with moderate-to-major damage and a broken headlight.
The victim's identity is not yet known.
No further details were released at this time.
