Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that happened in the North Highlands area Thursday night.

The California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident, said it happened at around 9:30 p.m. at Walerga Road and Elkhorn Boulevard.

A witness described the suspect vehicle as a dark grey 4-door sedan with moderate-to-major damage and a broken headlight.

The victim's identity is not yet known.

No further details were released at this time.