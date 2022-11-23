Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE – An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run in Elk Grove left a pedestrian dead Wednesday morning.

The incident happened near West Stockton Boulevard and Kyler Road.

West Stockton Blvd between Kyler Rd. and Whitelock Pkwy will be closed for an unknown amount time while we investigate a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian.



Please alternate routes and follow us here for updates. pic.twitter.com/DO3D3HWyVt — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) November 23, 2022

Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but Elk Grove police confirmed that a pedestrian has died. Whoever struck the pedestrian didn't stay at the scene.

No description of the suspect has been given.

West Stockton Boulevard between Kyler Road and Whitelock Parkway is closed due to the investigation.