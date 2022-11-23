Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE – An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run in Elk Grove left a pedestrian dead Wednesday morning.

The incident happened near West Stockton Boulevard and Kyler Road.

Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but Elk Grove police confirmed that a pedestrian has died. Whoever struck the pedestrian didn't stay at the scene.

No description of the suspect has been given.

West Stockton Boulevard between Kyler Road and Whitelock Parkway is closed due to the investigation. 

