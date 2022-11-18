Pedestrian killed while trying to cross Highway 50 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian who attempted to cross Highway 50 in Sacramento was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened shortly before 7 p.m. on the highway near 26th Street.

The CHP said the pedestrian, only described as a John Doe, was trying to move from the center divider to the shoulder of the highway when he was struck. He died at the scene.

Investigators said the driver remained at the scene to cooperate. Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision.