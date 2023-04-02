Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed by vehicle on Mitchell Road in Ceres

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CERES — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle overnight in Ceres, police said Sunday.

The Ceres Police Department said dispatchers received several calls shortly after 12:30 a.m. regarding the collision, which happened along Mitchell Road.

First responders pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. This person has not yet been identified.

No arrests were made, though, Ceres police said traffic investigators were still in the early stages of their investigation.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the collision is asked to contact the Ceres Police Department.

