Pedestrian killed by vehicle in north Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian was declared dead after being struck by a vehicle in the north Sacramento area, authorities said Friday night.

The collision happened shortly before 6:45 p.m. along Roseville Road near the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex. The driver had continued driving after the collision but was located a short time later, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The pedestrian, who was only described as an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roseville Road was closed between Longview Drive and Auburn Boulevard while law enforcement was on the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.