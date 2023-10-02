Watch CBS News
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Sacramento County

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

ORANGEVALE - A pedestrian was hit and killed in Orangevale over the weekend. 

The CHP says a 40-year-old pedestrian was crossing Main Avenue, south of Greenback Lane, just before 7:30 p.m. when they were hit by a southbound vehicle. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and subsequently died. 

Officers say the pedestrian was crossing the road in a spot where there isn't a crosswalk. 

The driver of the vehicle was not found not to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time, the CHP says. They were also not injured, although the vehicle's headlight was damaged during the incident.

First published on October 1, 2023 / 5:55 PM

