Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Sacramento County

ORANGEVALE - A pedestrian was hit and killed in Orangevale over the weekend.

The CHP says a 40-year-old pedestrian was crossing Main Avenue, south of Greenback Lane, just before 7:30 p.m. when they were hit by a southbound vehicle. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and subsequently died.

Officers say the pedestrian was crossing the road in a spot where there isn't a crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle was not found not to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time, the CHP says. They were also not injured, although the vehicle's headlight was damaged during the incident.