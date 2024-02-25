Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 70 in Yuba County late Saturday night

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

YUBA COUNTY - A man died after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 70 in Yuba County late Saturday night, the CHP said. 

Officers responded to Highway 70 near Magnolia Road shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. 

During the investigation, officers said a green Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling north on Highway 70 in the second lane at about 65 mph. 

As the driver was heading north, officers said a pedestrian crossed into the path of the vehicle and was struck and killed. 

Officers said driving under the influence is not suspected at this time. The driver was not injured. 

The identification of the man killed has not been released. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 3:07 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.