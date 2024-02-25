Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 70 in Yuba County late Saturday night

YUBA COUNTY - A man died after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 70 in Yuba County late Saturday night, the CHP said.

Officers responded to Highway 70 near Magnolia Road shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

During the investigation, officers said a green Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling north on Highway 70 in the second lane at about 65 mph.

As the driver was heading north, officers said a pedestrian crossed into the path of the vehicle and was struck and killed.

Officers said driving under the influence is not suspected at this time. The driver was not injured.

The identification of the man killed has not been released.