Pedestrian believed to be drunk dies after hit by car in Stanislaus County, CHP says

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CROWS LANDING - A 44-year-old pedestrian who officers said they believe was drunk died after he was hit by a vehicle near Crows Landing in Stanislaus County early Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol responded to Highway 33 near Ike Crow Road just after 4:30 a.m. where they found a Honda with major damage and a pedestrian lying in the northbound lane. 

The pedestrian, a 44-year-old man, died at the scene.

During the investigation, officers said the driver, a 23-year-old man from Newman, was driving a 2020 Honda Civic north on Highway 33 when the man walked into the northbound lane, directly in front of the Civic. 

The driver was not able to avoid the collision. He was not injured and was not arrested.

Highway 33 was temporarily closed. 

First published on April 7, 2024 / 3:33 PM PDT

