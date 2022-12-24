Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Sunrise Boulevard on-ramp to Highway 50

RANCHO CORDOVA — A pedestrian was fatally struck on a Highway 50 on-ramp in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Friday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened on a Sunrise Boulevard on-ramp.

Rancho Cordova police officers attempted CPR on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

There were no road closures following the collision.