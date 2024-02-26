Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on San Juan Road in south Natomas

SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in the south Natomas area Monday evening, the Sacramento Police Department said.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. along San Juan Road near Airport Road.

Medics from the Sacramento Fire Department attempted life-saving measures on the man who was hit, but he was declared dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative, police said.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released.