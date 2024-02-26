Watch CBS News
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on San Juan Road in south Natomas

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in the south Natomas area Monday evening, the Sacramento Police Department said.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. along San Juan Road near Airport Road.

Medics from the Sacramento Fire Department attempted life-saving measures on the man who was hit, but he was declared dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative, police said.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released.

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 10:28 PM PST

