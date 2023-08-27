Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Sacramento's Valley Hi neighborhood

SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in the Valley Hi area Saturday night, Sacramento police said Sunday.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Center Parkway and Arroyo Vista Drive.

Responding officers found an adult man down in the roadway with the driver still on the scene. He was declared dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

No arrests were made. The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation.