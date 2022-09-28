Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Sacramento County
FOOTHILL FARMS - A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Sacramento County.
According to the CHP, the incident happened Tuesday night just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Auburn Blvd. and Garfield Ave. The pedestrian is a Carmichael man in his 40s. His identity has not been released.
The driver stayed on the scene, the CHP says.
Officers do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
This is a developing story.
