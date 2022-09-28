Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Sacramento County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

FOOTHILL FARMS - A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Sacramento County. 

According to the CHP, the incident happened Tuesday night just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Auburn Blvd. and Garfield Ave. The pedestrian is a Carmichael man in his 40s. His identity has not been released. 

The driver stayed on the scene, the CHP says. 

Officers do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 10:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.