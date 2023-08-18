Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in Elk Grove; his dog was left at the scene

Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in front of Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE - The CHP is investigating a deadly early morning accident involving an SUV and a pedestrian in Elk Grove.

According to the CHP, just after 3 a.m. Friday, a 31-year-old man was walking in the bike lane near the intersection of Calvine Road and Cliffcrest Drive in Elk Grove, when, for unknown reasons, a Toyota SUV hit the man and killed him.

The driver of the SUV was at the scene of the crash when CHP officers arrived, the CHP says. They have not said whether the driver of the SUV was under the influence at the time. The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The area where the crash happened was in front of Monterey Trail High School.

The victim had a dog with him at the time that did not appear to be injured. CHP says the dog will be picked up by animal control.