Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Tully Road in Modesto

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MODESTO — A driver is cooperating with investigators after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Modesto, authorities said Thursday night.

The Modesto Police Department said the collision happened just before 10 p.m. along Tully Road.

The driver stayed at the scene and a DUI is not believed to be a factor, police said.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Tully Road is expected to be closed for a few hours while law enforcement is on the scene.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 22, 2022 / 10:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.