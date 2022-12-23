Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Tully Road in Modesto
MODESTO — A driver is cooperating with investigators after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Modesto, authorities said Thursday night.
The Modesto Police Department said the collision happened just before 10 p.m. along Tully Road.
The driver stayed at the scene and a DUI is not believed to be a factor, police said.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
Tully Road is expected to be closed for a few hours while law enforcement is on the scene.
